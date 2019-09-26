Notorious bikie founder critical after horror crash

A veteran bikie has been hospitalised and young woman has been arrested after a violent crash north west of Sydney.

Former Comanchero president William George "Jock" Ross came off his motorbike after a collision with a Toyota LandCruiser on Settlers Rd, Lower Macdonald, yesterday around 3.30pm.

The 76-year-old was flown to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition with serious lower leg and internal injuries. This morning he remains at hospital in a serious condition.

Jock Ross has reinvented himself as a firefighter since leaving prison.

Police arrested the 24-year-old female driver of the LandCruiser before taking her to Windsor Police Station for mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

During her time at the police station she was interviewed by officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigations Unit and was later charged with driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning bodily harm, as well as other offences.

She was given conditional bail to appear in Windsor Local Court today.

Comanchero bikie gang member Robert Heeney is standing beside the car outside the line of fire at the Milperra Massacre, injured John Hennessey is sitting, Glen Eaves crouches on the left with a shotgun, and Comanchero leader Jock Ross lies injured beneath the car.

Ross is seen as one of the founding fathers of bikie gangs in Sydney and was heavily involved in the Milperra massacre in 1984.

The massacre was a firearms battle between the Comancheros and the Bandidos where seven people died and 28 were injured during a fight on Father's Day.

During the bloody battle Ross received a gunshot wound to the head resulting in a brain injury and vision loss.

In 1987, a jury found Ross to be the instigator for the massacre and he was found guilty of murder.

He was released in 1992 after serving five years and three months of his sentence.