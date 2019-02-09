Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most controversial caravan parks has sold for $1.7million.

Known in equal parts for its prime position and colourful past, the property was purchased by a consortium of Queensland-based caravan operators after three-way bidding war.

The caravan park, at the corner of McLiver and Main Streets deteriorated into an eyesore over the decades with regular police call-outs.

Last year it made national headlines when a couple in their 60s, who were holidaying in the area to see whales, were attacked a robbed by a gang of youths wielding a hammer.

Both victims were rushed to hospital - the man bleeding from the head and the woman so terrified, she had suffered a heart attack.

Ray White Hervey Bay principal Glenn Fallon said the buyer was from outside the area and planned to continue to operate the site as a caravan park.

Asked if the park's reputation would be addressed by re-branding and vetting of clientele, Mr Fallon said it was a matter for the undisclosed buyer after the 60-day settlement period.

The 1.9ha property, which spent 47 days on the market, is in a desirable location within walking distance to Stockland Shopping Centre.

Its land was valued last June at $950,000.

The park last sold in 2014 after spending a whopping 941 days on the market.

Mr Fallon said this time there was strong interest from across the country with inquiry numbers well in to double figures.

"We had more than 30 enquiries throughout the campaign with strong interest coming from Queensland, but there was also interest from around Australia,” he said.

"There were six registered bidders on the day, with the starting bid at $1M, before climbing to its final selling price of $1.7M.

"There was a total of five bids during the auction.”

Mr Fallon said the park has 93 powered sites, most of which, if not vacant, are occupied under various agreements for long-term residents.

Many sites including a van and hard annex are owned by the park.