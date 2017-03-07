Notorious M'boro intersection gets $90K upgrade

Work will soon begin on the Saltwater Creek Rd - Pallas St intersection, which is notorious for a number of crashes on the Fraser Coast.

A NOTORIOUS Maryborough intersection will be upgraded in a bid to stop a slew of traffic clashes at the site.

Work will soon begin on the Saltwater Creek Rd - Pallas St intersection, which will see the removal of the slip lane on Pallas St, and the squaring of the intersection.

The slip lane will be replaced by a left-turn lane.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the $90,000 upgrade was the culmination of two years of lobbying.

"This is what happens when you're down talking to people and working with the community," Mr Saunders said.

"This is a very bad intersection and for years it's been neglected.

"I don't live too far from this intersection so I pushed hard, had meetings, talked to the minister and got the funding."

A crash at Saltwater Creek Rd and Pallas St last year. Four people were taken to hospital. Contributed

Mr Saunders said the funding is a small amount of the overall road budget, but had the chance to make a major change.

"In the overall road budget for this area, it was only a small amount we needed to fix that problem which will make people's lives better, and hopefully save someone from being killed at that intersection," Mr Saunders said.

The project is expected to take a fortnight.