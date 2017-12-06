Notorious pirate ship slowed by storm

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

WHILE sailing its way to Hervey Bay, the Notorious pirate ship struck strong south-east winds and has spent the last two weeks trapped in Shoalwater Bay north of Yeppoon.

With no phone reception at the time, skippers Graeme and Felicite Wylie can only now spread the word that their delay in sailing time means that they won't be able to open the ship to the Fraser Coast public on the original planned date of this Saturday, December 9.

"Our dates have altered due to unfortunate weather that has been against us since Bowen three weeks ago," Ms Wylie said.

"Upon departing Bowen, the winds decreased in strength but not direction. This meant we have been sailing against the sea and the wind."

All going well, the couple now plan to sail into the Urangan Marina this Sunday and open to the public on Wednesday, December 13 at 10am.

The couple said they were looking forward to returning to Hervey Bay.

"Graeme and I are looking forward to catching up with old and new friends alike," Ms Wylie said.

"During our first visit earlier this year, we met many friendly and welcoming people and also the opportunity to see a little of the region, and really liked what we saw.

"This is also a great opportunity for the residents as well as visitors to the Fraser Coast, to climb the gangway and explore Notorious."

Sadly for those smitten with the caravel, there won't be an opportunity to sail.

"Notorious is our home and not a commercial vessel," Ms Wylie said.

"We welcome all little, and not so little, pirates to explore the Black Ship."

The ship will be open for on-board viewings from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Admission for adults (15+) is $5, children (supervised 2- years) $2 and infants under two years have free entry.

Find them on Facebook/notorioustheship.