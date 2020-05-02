NOW HIRING: Family empire bucking business trend

BUSINESS GROWTH: Astro Alloys Shourov and Danielle Kohen, Ben Lewis, Ryce Salmon, Jacquie Heffernan, John Dearden and Joanne Woloch are looking for a new team member. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IN THE heart of Pialba’s industrial precinct there is a hive of activity inside the building of one business which is bucking the COVID-19 downward trend.

The team at Astro Alloys, a welding and industrial supplies business which offers virus golden ticket items including hand sanitiser and cleaning products, has been working hard to keep up with increasing demand.

Now, they seek to employ an experienced tele-salesperson to help promote their products.

Business manager Danielle Kohen said the demand and dynamics of the business required a real “people person” with good tele-sales experience.

“The person needs to be good dealing with people and build that rapport and understand what the customer needs and to be able to sell them our products,” Mrs Kohen said.

“They have to be able to make a one-call sales for our business and have previous tele-sale skill sets to adapt to our business and products.”

Currently, the expected hours of employment for the role are 8am to 2.30pm with eligibility for weekly and monthly bonuses.

The successful applicant will have their own designated office to work from when dealing with customers.

The business has a diversity of products ranging from welding supplies, cleaning products, liquid fertilisers, all important hand sanitisers and antibacterial laundry and dishwashing products.

“We have had huge demand Australia wide for our hand sanitisers because they can be used frequently and long term and a residual quality protection barrier,” Mrs Kohen said.

The business has a variety of customers nationwide ranging from schools, councils, farming communities and large and small private enterprise.

Ken and Gayle Hore started the business 40 years ago and daughter Danielle has been there for 20.

“Our products are Australian made and owned and whoever the successful applicant is, can have a long-term successful career with our business,” she said.

Anyone interested in applying for the role of experienced tele-salesperson can send their resume to info@astroalloys.com.au.