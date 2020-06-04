NOW HIRING: Hospitality Jobs on offer

Enzo's on the Beach managing director Enzo Andreuzzi with customers for the first time in months. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Enzo's on the Beach managing director Enzo Andreuzzi with customers for the first time in months. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Loosened restrictions for restaurants and bars around Queensland will start on Saturday.

Enzo's on the Beach managing director Enzo Andreuzzi said the Premier’s announcement was the start of the road to a new normal and came earlier than expected.

“It was a surprise, we thought it was going to happen a few weeks later,” he said.

Mr Andreuzzi said although the news on Sunday was exciting making decisions day-to-day was difficult.

“When you get the news, you only have 24 hours to change your business,” he said.

“That was the challenge, trying to get produce for a larger menu and more customers.”

Now the restaurateur hopes to educate their customers to be COVID-safe.

“We will be living with the risk of a second or third wave and we have some customers that don’t understand,” he said.

“If something happens and we have to go backwards, that would hurt.

“We really hope people download COVIDSafe app and make tracing easier to prevent that.

“The more people who download the app, the safer we all can feel.”

After the difficult process of letting go staff in March, the business owner said it was nice to be rehiring.

“We lost some great team members because they have moved away during the pandemic,” he said.

Now he is looking for front and back of house staff to join his team.

Anyone with hospitality experience should inquire at info@enzosonthebeach.com.au