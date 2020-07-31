Menu
Dr. Nova Evans and Sonia Goodwin are the team from Sunny Street, providing health care to homeless and vulnerable people.
Health

Now hiring: New business in town

Carlie Walker
31st Jul 2020 8:00 PM
A NEW medical clinic coming to the Fraser Coast is looking to hire a nursing director.

The Chronicle revealed earlier this week that Sunny Street, a medical service that cares for those experiencing homelessness and vulnerability, was setting up clinics in Hervey Bay and Maryborough in October.

Now, the service has advertised the new role.

The clinic is also advertising for volunteer roles, which include positions for doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-clinical positions.

Sunny Street was founded by Dr Nova Evans and nursing director Sonia Goodwin, who gave up their careers in the public health system to try and make a difference on the streets.

Sunny Street also provides healthcare to women and children living in domestic violence refuges, women and men after incarceration and children leaving juvenile detention centres.

Dr Nova Evans said the physical and mental health challenges facing those experiencing homelessness were often confronting.

"Our aim is to not only connect people to treatment and services, but ultimately connect them with a sense of community as well, to help them not only survive, but eventually start to thrive," she said.

doctor fchealth fcjobs fraser coast homeless nurse
