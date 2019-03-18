OPINION: Now is not the time for division, Australia

CLOSE your eyes and replace the word Muslim with Jew.

Now ask yourself, "Do I sound like a Nazi?"

In the often ugly world of social media, sometimes memes like the above still rightly resonate with many of us - even if we don't want to admit it.

Perhaps these words have never been so powerful than in the past three days as we struggle to come to terms with the senseless slaughter of at least 50 people in Christchurch.

But while most sensible people reel from the peace-shattering horror across the Tasman, the silence from many on the extreme right (with the exception of Fraser Anning and we all know how that turned out) has been deafening.

Where there has been commentary, it has reeked of token gestures and been posted on sites that still allow hateful responses.

On one of these local forums at the weekend, a haunting image of a pile of empty sandals and sneakers, never to be used by their massacred owners again, was uploaded by a member as part of a repugnant meme that suggested it was an opportunity to grab a shoe bargain.

Anyone who has toured a concentration camp or hasn't been living under a rock would be aware of the Holocaust imagery surrounding empty shoes.

Had the gunman marched into a church or anywhere else shouting "Allahu Akbar", there would have been immediate calls for Islamic leaders to condemn the attack and rebuke the ideology which led to it.

Why can't far right party leaders and activists send the same message to their followers?

Aside from the obvious inhumanity and hypocrisy, this kind of reaction, or lack thereof, risks further stifling free speech and shutting down important debate.

For too long extremists on both sides of politics have stopped us from having conversations about ideology and the risk of radicalisation without more scrutiny in places of worship purely because anyone who speaks up is immediately cast as an out-of-touch bigot.

But taking aim at an innocent group of people at a mosque is as ignorant as walking into any local parish and unleashing on whole congregations because of the failings of the Catholic Church hierarchy.

In any event, now is not the time for division.

Now is the time to come together in our grief, show compassion and call on those who are respected by far right parties and fringe groups to condemn this attack and the hate speech and the way of thinking that led to it.

Until then, they might as well be wearing invisible swastikas on their arms.