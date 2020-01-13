Now is the time to remember all Coast’s war heroes

BUTCHULLA elder Glen Miller has been advocating for a Butchulla monument for years.

Here is an excerpt from the speech he made at the Gallipoli to Armistace memorial unveiling in Maryborough.

“Today is about remembering and celebrating the deeds of warriors who fought in some of the worst conflicts our world has ever witnessed.

“Before this, Aboriginal men were involved in a very long conflict that began in Australia on the 26th January 1788 and continued for well over a hundred years.

“This is a conflict that has never been recognised and is rarely mentioned … and one in which many Aboriginal warriors lost their lives in the defence of their country.

“Sadly, there are no memorials to those men. No ANZAC Day for them. Ironically, some 124 years later, the descendants of those same men willingly joined up and went away to fight in a war which was far removed from anything to do with their traditional country and despite Australian recruiters being instructed not to enlist Aboriginals, half-castes or men with Asiatic blood.

“Despite these instructions, many Aboriginal, Islander and Chinese men found ways around the rules and joined up anyway.

“Here in Butchulla country, we have managed to find four Butchulla descendants who enlisted and went overseas to fight in the name of the British Empire.”