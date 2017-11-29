Now the election is over who can lower fuel prices?

WHO CAN LOWER FUEL PRICES?

NOW the elections are over let me congratulate Ted Sorensen on yet another term.

I assume being the fourth term returned Ted is working hard for our community.

I called his office last week to ask what he was doing about the inflated fuel prices, and was advised Ted had spoken to the retailers over the last few years.

I would expect that this has not produced any results, I would like to know what Ted intends to do, to get some action on this issue? Surely he could raise this with the ACCC, rather than leave it continue at the ridiculous prices we have here as opposed to the 10c per litre difference in Maryborough.

We elect people to act on behalf of local people on local issues.

If it takes four terms to get something done maybe we elected the wrong person.

This issue affects everyone here especially the seniors and those on low incomes.

PAUL BISHOP

Kawungan

Where is the best spot to get cheaper fuel on the Fraser Coast? Ingram Publishing

POSITIVE LOCAL OUTLOOK

OUQUETS for Tuesday's Chronicle, with your choice of a positive front page headline, the boost for new home owners.

Topped up inside, we read of the transformation of a former ice addict and the tenacity of a teen, overcoming disability to achieve his dream.

Each story radiated hope for the future, portraying Fraser Coast as a good place to settle.

Your paper has scored a high achievement award!

MARION DINGWALL

Maryborough

LOVING LOCAL HISTORY

I WOULD like to congratulate George Seymour on his regular column 'Looking Back'.

It is well presented and has some enlightening information not only for visitors, but for born and bred locals who may learn something they didn't know.

Good on you George, keep up the good work.

C. WHITE

Maryborough