Now is the time to check your pool security

WITH winter approaching, pool owners urged to use the swimming off-season as an opportunity to check their pool fencing is safe and secure.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said while all pool owners should check fences and gate latches regularly, it was especially important to do so this year in the wake of recent severe weather events.

"Communities who've been affected by Cyclone Debbie and subsequent flooding events have had a lot to do to clean up, and I know that those recovery efforts are still ongoing and will be for some time," Mr de Brenni said.

"It's understandable that pool fences may not be at the top of property owners' to do lists, but if barriers have been damaged by Cyclone Debbie or subsequent flood events, they pose an enormous safety risk to children.

"Compliant swimming pool barriers are a proven method of preventing young children from drowning, but they lose their effectiveness if they are misused or faults occur over time."

Property owners can use the pool compliance checklist at qbcc.qld.gov.au to make sure that their pool barrier complies with the law.