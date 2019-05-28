Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NQ teen critically injured in horror fire incident

Janessa Ekert
by
28th May 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN teen has been seriously injured after throwing petrol on a fire.

Paramedics were called to a home on Bootooloo Road late Sunday after a 16-year-old boy received critical burns to his face and upper body.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was taken to Bowen Hospital with burns to his face, neck, arms and hands.

He said the boy had been starting a fire with an accelerant when he was injured.

The teen was flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

accident bowen hospital burn
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News THIS could be the sweetest news deal you hear all year.

    $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    premium_icon $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    News A number of events and community groups have received funding

    • 28th May 2019 10:36 AM
    Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    premium_icon Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    News They were both charged with failure to dispose of a syringe safely

    • 28th May 2019 10:21 AM
    Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    premium_icon Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    Crime Failed footy star has fronted court over a slew of driving offences