NRL flu vax rebels can’t have it both ways

Bryce Cartwright is seen during the Gold Coast Titans training session on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Cartwright is one of three Titans players reportedly stood down over refusing to take a flu shot. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

OPINION: The NRL will be the first major Australian sporting code to return to play in a few weeks after agreeing to abide by tough protocols enforced by Federal and State Governments.

One of those protocols included each player receiving a flu vaccination to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19.

Some players have refused under religious or personal beliefs, with Queensland's Chief Medical Officer directing those players to be stood down from training and playing.

I personally believe every person has the right to choose whether they receive vaccinations, but they also need to accept that there are consequences to every action.

The pandemic has created situations which are outside our normal everyday life and we must adjust to these changes.

At the end of May, if the NRL does not return to play, players will not receive any further income as per an agreement struck with the Players Union.

It then is up to the players who refuse the vaccination to decide what is more important: providing an income for yourself and your family or standing by your convictions.

To break it down, abide by the rules the governing body has set and play, or choose not to have the vaccinations and don't play.

It is still the players' choice.

Other professions including the health industry have similar requirements for employees to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

I am not sure what the players don't understand.

You can't have it both ways.

No jab = no play. Simple.

Make your choice, stand by your decision and let's move on.