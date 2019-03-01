Cap drama: Sharks fined, forced to offload player

The honesty of Cronulla Sharks CEO Barry Russell has saved the club $500,000 in salary cap fines.

The NRL will shortly announce the club was to be fined $750,000 but reduced it to $250k because Russell self-reported.

But in a blow for the Sharks the club will play $350,000 under the salary cap for the next two seasons.

This will force the Sharks to offload a player before the start of the season in order to be under the cap.

The NRL has also determined that former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan will remain deregistered for an indefinite period.

The Daily Telegraph earlier this week reported that Cronulla would try and shed a mid-tier player such as Jayson Bukuya, Kurt Capewell or Jayden Brailey if they were forced to move someone on.

If other clubs fail to sign the mid-tier player on offer, Cronulla may then be forced to look at moving a higher-profile player.

Speculation is already surrounding centre Josh Dugan.

Canberra have indicated they would sign halfback Chad Townsend but the Sharks are reluctant to release their grand final-winning No.7.