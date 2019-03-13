NRL numbers add up to big season

WITH the 2019 NRL season set to kick off on Thursday night when the Storm hosts the Broncos at AAMI Park, we take a look at how the numbers stack up.

1. Is all Souths skipper Greg Inglis needs to become the 12th player to score 150 tries at the top level. Brett Morris (146) is also closing in on the milestone.

2. That's how many points separated the minor premiership-winning Sydney Roosters and the eighth-placed New Zealand Warriors on the ladder at the end of last year's regular season - the tightest in history.

8. That's the dollar price Ladbrokes is offering on Newcastle prodigy Kalyn Ponga winning the 2019 Dally M Medal as the competition's best player. He is a clear favourite. Next best is James Tedesco (Roosters) at $11.

Kalyn Ponga has emerged as an early favourite for the Dally M Medal. Tony Feder

13. The number of players sent to the sin-bin in 2018 - the highest in NRL history. And that's just the trouble on the field. Don't get us started on the off-field stuff.

15. New Zealand's Warriors needed 15 wins to make the top eight in 2018 - the highest during the top-eight era. The previous highest was 13 in 1999, 2008 and 2017.

19. The record-breaking number of seasons Cronulla captain Paul Gallen will rack up after deciding to play on in 2019. Turning 38 in August, he's already the oldest NRL player in history.

Paul Gallen will line up for his 19th season in the NRL. Tony Feder

22. The number of tries scored by the Warriors' David Fusitu'a last season, the most of any player, earning him the inaugural Ken Irvine Medal.

39. The highest number of errors made by an individual player in season 2018 - Ash Taylor (Titans). It was five more than Cody Walker (Manly) and Gareth Widdop (Dragons).

300. Broncos skipper Darius Boyd needs just eight appearances to join the 300-game club. The Warriors' Adam Blair (289), North Queensland's Gavin Cooper (284) and Wests Tigers pair Benji Marshall (289) and Robbie Farah (282) aren't too far off.

Cooper Cronk is set to play his 350th game in the NRL.

350. Cooper Cronk will become just the fourth player to crack the 350-game milestone when he runs out for the Roosters in round one.

400. Barring injury, Storm skipper Cameron Smith will become the first player to reach 400 games. He's on 384. He also needs just 33 points to overtake Hazem El Masri as the highest scorer in premiership history.

504. No coach has won more games at the top level than ex-Brisbane and now South Sydney mentor Wayne Bennett, at a 66 per cent win rate. Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is next best with 287 victories.