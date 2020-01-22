Menu
Josh Reynolds has appeared in an alarming video.
NRL star Josh Reynold’s fiery argument with woman revealed

22nd Jan 2020 11:35 AM

FOOTAGE has emerged of NRL star Josh Reynolds in an argument with a woman.

The Wests Tigers utility can be seen in the vision with his shirt off, telling a female to get out of his house.

The woman appears to be filming Reynolds while lying down.

In the video, published by foxsports.com.au and which is being circulated online, an agitated Reynolds calls the woman a "dog".

"Give me my phone," Reynolds is heard saying before the camera focuses on him.

"What's wrong with ya?"

"I don't even know, Josh," the woman responds.

Reynolds says: "Can you get out. Out of my house, I want you out now. I want you out now or I'm going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god, I'm going to flip it."

The woman then says: "Why? What did I do?"

Reynolds reacts by calling the woman a "f***ing piece of s***" and a "f***ing dog".

He also says she "scared the f*** out of me" by barging in on him.

The video finishes with the woman saying "oh, wowee".

In a statement issued by the Wests Tigers the club stated: "Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted the NRL Unit as to this matter and will continue to work closely with them as required.

"As the subject matter is before the courts, Wests Tigers will be making no further comment."

