NRL stars in region to support those doing it tough

HERE FOR YOU: Titans legend Preston Campbell (L) with Tate Bettles, 11, Kaleb Bettles, 9 and NRL star Clinton Toopi in Hervey Bay.

TWO NRL stars have come to the Fraser Coast to highlight issues faced by the community, and encourage people to support those in the community who were doing it tough.

Titans stars Preston Campbell and Clinton Toopi have both risen from dark places in their lives, and are now working through the Preston Campbell Foundation to help others overcome their own demons.

The duo arrived in Hervey Bay on Friday to meet with some Indigenous elders, and are expected to continue their conversations on Saturday, to find out which issues need the most attention in the region, and how their foundation might help.

Both men said it was support from those around them that helped them overcome their issues, and they hoped to similarly help people in the area.

"We're trying to get people out of these habits that we know are bad for them," Preston said.

"A lot of people think they're alone but they're really not."

Preston and Clinton will be travelling up to the Isis district for the opening of the football season later today.

The pair hope to return to the Fraser Coast in the future.