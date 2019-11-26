Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Rugby League

NRL stars show off their beloved dogs

by Phil Rothfield
25th Nov 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTY players aren't always the rough and tough gladiators we watch each weekend on an NRL field.

Especially when it involves their much-loved canine companions.

This week Manly Sea Eagles star Brendan Elliot posted the most beautiful image of his cavoodle Archie on a bike ride around Centennial Park in a canine sack.

All season during their downtime,  players have been posting photos on their social media accounts with their dogs.

 

Nathan Cleary and Kobe.
Nathan Cleary and Kobe.

 

Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.
Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.

 

Jack Wighton and Bruce.
Jack Wighton and Bruce.

 

Jarrod Croker and Jax.
Jarrod Croker and Jax.

Sharks star Shaun Johnson even flew his bulldog Ella to Australia from New Zealand when he first joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Blues Origin stars Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Jack Wighton also own bulldogs.

More Stories

Show More
boyd cordner brendan elliot cronulla sharks jack wighton manly sea eagles nrl shaun johnson tyson frizell
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        premium_icon Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

        News A MURDER committal hearing has been sensationally interrupted, with a woman detained by detectives for allegedly taking photos of witnesses during the proceedings.

        • 26th Nov 2019 12:22 PM
        Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        premium_icon Shock military imposter claim rocks M’boro RSL

        News The arrest followed a complaint made to police

        TIMELINE REVEALED: What is happening near sports precinct

        premium_icon TIMELINE REVEALED: What is happening near sports precinct

        News The timeline for the upgrade to Woods Rd has been revealed

        GET IN QUICK: Solar rebate set to decrease next month

        premium_icon GET IN QUICK: Solar rebate set to decrease next month

        News With solar panel systems at their cheapest and most efficient it’s no surprising...