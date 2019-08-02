NRL stocks: ‘Most overpaid player in the league’

Leilani Latu has spent the majority of his time at Intrust Super Cup feeder club Tweed. Picture: SMP Images

THE cream is rising to the top as the finals draw ever closer, with teams in the hunt for the NRL premiership relying on their stars to get them over the line.

So who are we investing in this week and who are we dumping from our NRL portfolios?

Check out the latest player stocks here.

RISING

DALY CHERRY-EVANS: How good is the Queensland Origin skipper under pressure? The NRL's ultimate extra-time iceman, DCE landed the golden-point field goal to engineer Manly's upset of the Storm.

BRAIDON BURNS: A magnificent sleight-of-hand, slipping a pass away in the dying seconds to set up Campbell Graham's 80th-minute try to break the Dragons' hearts and seal another Bunnies Houdini act.

Kotoni Staggs has been on fire as the Broncos make a charge to the finals. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

KOTONI STAGGS: The Broncos flyer is the form centre of the NRL with four tries in the past fortnight, including his double to destroy the Gold Coast in the M1 derby. The ultimate competitor.

JUSTIN HOLBROOK: The Titans believe the St Helens coach is the man to rescue the Gold Coast. Holbrook has a staggering 79 per cent success rate in the Super League and is confident he can bring success to the Titans.

Leilani Latu missed five tackles in just 24 minutes. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

FALLING

MITCHELL PEARCE: Started the NRL season on fire and finally tasted Origin success with the Blues, but since the decider he has barely fired a shot at the battling Knights.

LEILANI LATU: The most overpaid player in the NRL, reportedly on $500,000 a season. Missed five tackles in just 24 minutes against the Broncos and sums up everything that is wrong with the Titans. Has been a terrible signing.

Paul Vaughan had a bit of a nightmare in Round 19. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

PAUL VAUGHAN: Caught up in one of the most bizarre blunders of the season when he got in the way of a Ben Hunt dropout. Hunt's kick only dribbled a few metres, summing up the Dragons' season.

DEAN PAY: The whispers have begun about the Bulldogs coach. Canterbury are second last and some heavy lossess in the run home could turn up the heat on Pay.

