NRL stocks: Who’s hot and who’s not?

RISING

REAGAN CAMPBELL-GILLARD: Was dropped to reserve grade at the start of the year and lost his NRL jumper but has been in superb form of late for the resurgent Panthers.

NAT BUTCHER: One of the unsung heroes of the Roosters side through the difficult Origin period. Punches above his weight and ran for a superb 186 metres in the Roosters' thumping of the Knights.

KOTONI STAGGS: Produced the best performance of his 25-game NRL career against the Bulldogs. The Broncos utility back is starting to believe he belongs in the NRL and has the ability to play State of Origin.

CAMERON MURRAY: Pound-for-pound he has claims to being the best forward in the NRL. The Rabbitohs looked shot against the Cowboys last week but Murray kept punching and delivered the knockout blow in the final minute.

FALLING

PAUL McGREGOR: Pressure is building on the Dragons coach with the Red V languishing in the bottom four. Dragons fans don't tolerate poor seasons and McGregor is firmly in the firing line.

MURRAY TAULAGI: You have to feel for the Cowboys kid. He tried his heart out on debut but his dropped ball two-metres from the Souths line was the bombed try of the season.

KALYN PONGA: Started the year strongly but has suffered the same post-Origin, injury-related blues he suffered last year. The Knights desperately need Ponga to ignite the finals charge.

BRYCE CARTWRIGHT: When is the Titans back-rower going to learn to aim up in defence. The defensive miss that led to a Storm try last week sums up the mental fragility that leaves the Titans in wooden-spoon territory.