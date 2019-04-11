SuperCoach NRL teams analysis Round 5

WINNERS

* Jayden Okunbor - Buy of the week. Must-have. Trampled Cameron Smith twice on the weekend and scored 102 points. Predicted to see the biggest weekly price rise of any player this year.

* Kalyn Ponga - Back at fullback. Back in the SuperCoach good books.

* Chanel Harris-Tavita - Star cheapie for next week after scoring 79 on debut.

* Bronson Xerri - Another must-have for next week after scoring 49 on debut with no big attacking stats.

* Payne Haas - Buzz cheapie of the pre-season returns for the Broncos after a four week disciplinary suspension.

LOSERS

* Jacob Host - The popular cheapie has been benched by the Dragons with Tyson Frizell returning to the starting side. Host is also battling a minor ankle injury.

* Tom Trbojevic - Out for up to nine weeks with another hamstring injury. Sell.

* Dylan Napa - Will miss 5-6 weeks with an ankle issue. Time to sell after making a very handy $120K.

* Tevita Pangai Jnr - Out for two weeks due to suspension.

Jayden Okunbor and Kalyn Ponga are key purchases.

BRONCOS v WESTS TIGERS

7.50pm Thursday at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. David Fifita

Interchange: 14. Gehamat Shibasaki 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Patrick Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Payne Haas 19. Shaun Fensom 20. James Roberts 21. Richard Kennar

Team news: James Roberts (Achilles) is a shock inclusion in the reserves despite being ruled out indefinitely last week. Payne Haas (disciplinary) has also been included on the extended bench after a month out. David Fifita starts for Tevita Pangai Jnr (suspension). Patrick Carrigan has been selected on the bench for his NRL debut.

SuperCoach analysis: Payne Haas is confirmed to play despite being named in jersey No. 18. Keep an eye on him as a cheapie down the track. He could become the perfect downgrade for Jacob Host, Junior Tatola, Tui Kamikamica etc. James Roberts' appearance on the extended bench has ruined my POD trade to Kotoni Staggs.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Luke Brooks 8. Russell Packer 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Josh Aloiai

Interchange: 14. Ben Matulino 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Michael Chee-Kam

Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. David Nofoaluma 21. Chris McQueen

Team news: Michael Maguire has made a significant call by dumping veteran Elijah Taylor out of the 17. Josh Aloiai starts at lock with young gun Thomas Mikaele joining the bench. Russell Packer moves from the bench to starting prop in a swap with Ben Matulino.

SuperCoach analysis: Ryan Matterson has flown under the radar. He has scored the 14th most points of any player yet is owned by just eight per cent, mainly due to losing dual position status. POD. Luke Garner is the ninth most sold player after making almost $80,000. He probably has more milk to give (I see him as a $380,000 player). But there is rarely a perfect time to cash in a cheapie and Garner has a BE of 39, with a shoulder injury stunting his money-making. A trade to Okunbor is very tempting.

TITANS v PANTHERS

6pm Friday at CBus Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Ryan James 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson 15. Max King 16. Shannon Boyd 17. Keegan Hipgrave

Reserves: 18. Jack Stockwell 19. Phillip Sami 20. Jai Whitbread 21. Ryley Jacks

Team news: Moeaki Fotuaika (suspension) is replaced on the bench by Max King in the only change.

SuperCoach analysis: Sangster's Paradise have a confession to make. I succumbed to my guilty pleasure Bryce Cartwright last week - and I don't even feel dirty. He only scored 34 points, but he has played 80 minutes for two weeks in a row and a big score is on the horizon - hopefully against his former club this weekend in front of some rabid Penrith types.

Panthers: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dylan Edwards, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. James Fisher-Harris.

Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Hame Sele

Reserves: 18. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Jarome Luai, 21. Liam Martin

Team news: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Dylan Edwards have switched positions with DWZ to play fullback and Edwards on the wing. Viliame Kikau has been promoted to the starting side after being eased back from injury last week. Frank Winterstein (knee) is out and Tyrell Fuimaono joins the bench.

SuperCoach analysis: Nathan Cleary has dropped $74,000 and is predicted to bottom out in the next fortnight at a discount of over $100,000. That's a very juicy proposition for the best base stat halfback in SuperCoach history.

COWBOYS v STORM

7.55pm at 1300Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Enari Tuala 5. Ben Hampton 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O'Neill, 20. Kurt Baptiste, 21. Peter Hola

Team news: Young gun Enari Tuala has earned a recall at centre. Ben Hampton switches to the wing with Javid Bowen dropped.

SuperCoach analysis: Jordan Kahu is one of the most sold players once again. If you can go Kahu to Okunbor, do it. Kahu has made just $14,400 and currently sits with a BE of 34, almost smack bang on his average of 33.3. With the likes of Maika Sivo, Mikaele Ravalawa, Corey Allan and even Reuben Garrick set for more price rises, Kahu must go first.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Marion Seve 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane.

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Albert Vete 21. Sandor Earl

Team news: Josh Addo-Carr (family leave) returns but fellow winger Suliasi Vunivalu (suspension) is out.

SuperCoach analysis: Cameron Munster is on fire. He has been the best player in actual NRL over the opening rounds. That hasn't quite translated to SuperCoach but he's still scored the eighth most points of any player and is the eighth most purchased this week. Rookie Marion Seve has shown freakish ability in three games so far and has won his second starting berth this week. He will revert to the bench when Suliasi Vunivalu (suspension, round 6) returns and resume a 5-15 minute impact role. However, with just one injury in the Melbourne backline, Seve becomes a serious cheapie prospect. He'll also provide great coverage for the Round 16 bye when Josh Addo-Carr is on Origin duty, but could become an auto emergency nightmare from there.

Cody Walker will look to continue a hot run of form. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

RABBITOHS v WARRIORS

3pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Corey Allen 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight

Reserves: 18. Connor Tracey 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jacob Gagan

Team news: Greg Inglis (shoulder/neck) remains sidelined. Kyle Turner has been named in Inglis' centre spot with Jacob Gagan (concussion) relegated to the extended bench.

SuperCoach analysis: Cheapie prospect Corey Allan only made $12,300 last week due to his two points in eight minutes off bench in the opening round. But with a BE of -10, the price rises are about to come. He should be much higher on the buy list this week, especially with doubt over Greg Inglis's future. Damien Cook remains the elite hooker of SuperCoach. He scored 66 on weekend almost all in base. The Farah-Cook trade is popular this week as both players have similar BEs (119 for Farah and 112 for Cook). Ideally you'd bring in Cook next week when he bottoms out at a predicted $70,000 discount on his starting price. However, with cheapies Bronson Xerri and Chanel Harris-Tavita looking like must-haves, I'll likely have to wait until the week after.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Chanel Harris-Tavita 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Karl Lawton 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Adam Blair 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Isaiah Papali'i 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Sam Lisone

Reserves: 18 Ligi Sao 20 Gerard Beale 21 Adam Keighran 22 Issac Luke

Team news: Issac Luke (hamstring) is a chance to return after being named on the extended bench. Sam Lisone (suspension) replaces Ligi Sao on the interchange. Adam Blair starts in the back row with Isaiah Papali'i dropping to the bench. Hooker Jazz Tevaga is free to play after successfully challenging a dangerous contact charge at the judiciary.

SuperCoach analysis: The long-term injury to Tom Trbojevic has opened up the fullback position. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is now a genuine option as a second fullback behind James Tedesco. RTS has scored the fourth most points of any player and is incredibly consistent with high score of 93 and low score of 61. The base is solid with an average of 16 runs per game (plus tackle busts guaranteed). Adam Keighran to Chanel Harris-Tavita will be one of the most popular trades next week, if not the most popular. CHT scored 79 on debut including 20 points in goals. But that was against the Titans. He has a much tougher task against the Rabbitohs this week. And coach Stephen Kearney has already shown he is willing to punt underperforming rookie halves without fully testing their potential.

KNIGHTS v SEA EAGLES

5.30pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10.James Gavet, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Daniel Saifiti, 17. Mitchell Barnett

Reserves: 18. Josh King, 19. Connor Watson, 20. Herman Ese'ese, 21. Tautau Moga

Team news: James Gavet (sternum) returns at prop. Tim Glasby shifts back to lock, Mitch Barnett to the bench and Josh King out of the 17.

SuperCoach analysis: Kalyn Ponga is a must following his switch to No. 1 either at reserve fullback or starting five-eighth. David Klemmer has transformed into an elite FRF following his switch to the Knights. His game time has increased from 56 to 64 minutes. He may well be the most consistent SuperCoach player in the competition, producing scores of 69, 60, 66 and 78 - all without a single big attacking stat.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley

Reserves: 18. Trent Hodkinson, 19. Lachlan Croker, 21 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Taniela Paseka

Team news: Brendan Elliot switches to fullback for Tom Trbojevic (hamstring), who will miss up to nine weeks. Moses Suli comes into the 17 at centre.

SuperCoach analysis: Reuben Garrick is the sixth most sold player after making a very handy $112,000. With a BE of 18, there are more rises to come. But Okunbor, Xerri and CHT are too hard to pass up over the next two weeks. Martin Taupau's days as a top shelf keeper could be over. He has scored just the 11th most points at FRF and 14th most points at 2RF. Offloads are his main weapon and he averaged almost three per game last year. That has halved to 1.5 this season.

SHARKS v ROOSTERS

7.35pm at Shark Park

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Sione Katoa 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (C)

Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 18. Kyle Flanagan 19. William Kennedy 20. Braden Hamlin-Uele 21. Aaron Gray

Team news: Shaun Johnson (quad) returns at five-eighth in place of Kyle Flanagan. Paul Gallen (ribs) returns at lock, pushing Jayson Bukuya to the bench, with Aaron Woods (broken foot) out of the 17.

SuperCoach analysis: Bronson Xerri is a must-have for next week, or even this week if you need to jump the gun. He scored 49 on debut with no big attacking stats and is a top 17 player each round on talent alone. For those who haven't seen it, here's the video of Xerri chasing down Clint Gutherson in second gear, with a 10m head start. Ferrari v Datsun Bluebird.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Mitchell Aubusson

Reserves: 18. Nat Butcher, 19. Sitili Tupouniua, 20. Sam Verrills, 21. Lachlan Lam

Team news: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (ribs) returns, pushing Zane Tetevano to the bench and Nat Butcher out of the 17.

SuperCoach analysis: There is no excuse for not owning James Tedesco following Turbo's injury. Teddy is somehow just the 11th most popular player. He should be second behind Briton Nikora. Angus Crichton has bottomed out following a $69,300 price drop due to reduced minutes off the bench over the opening weeks. He has averaged 65.7 in 80 minute games this year, which puts him in the elite keeper range. Latrell Mitchell has lost $85,800 and is predicted to bottom out at a $165,000 price drop. Delicious.

DRAGONS v BULLDOGS

4.05pm at Jubilee Stadium

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Jacob Host, 17. Luciano Leilua

Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jai Field 20. Josh Kerr 21. Jonas Pearson

Team news: Tyson Frizell starts after being eased back from injury via the bench last week. He takes the starting spot of Jacob Host, who moves to the interchange. Korbin Sims (broken arm) is out for up to eight weeks, replaced by Luciano Leilua on the bench.

SuperCoach analysis: Mikaele Ravalawa is on fire with tries in his last two games. He has made $90,200 so far and is predicted to top out at a rise of almost $200,000. Xerri is a must for next week but Ravalawa can avoid culling with another decent performance against the Dogs, who have been great in the last fortnight but are hardly noted for their defence. Cheapie prospect Zac Lomax has again been named on the bench and is set to drift to bottom dollar unless there are injuries. He has averaged just seven minutes per game and will be a great buy as soon as Paul McGregor sees the light. Jacob Host has a BE of 2 and basically just has to take the field to ensure a price rise. However, with Tyson Frizell returning to the starting side this week and Host relegated to the bench, Host will have a fat BE very soon. Make plans to sell in the next fortnight.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Ofahiki Ogden 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Rhyse Martin

Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Sauaso Sue 16. Adam Elliot 17. Chris Smith

Reserves: 19. Danny Fualalo 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Fa'amanu Brown

Team news: Dylan Napa (ankle) is replaced at prop by Ofahiki Ogden with Sauaso Sue joining the bench.

SuperCoach analysis: Jayden Okunbor is a must-have. Dylan Napa is the second most sold player following his 5-6 week ankle diagnosis. The injury comes at a convenient time for SuperCoaches given Napa had basically topped out at a $120,000 price rise (BE 46). Corey Harawira-Naera will be the one that got away for Sangster's Paradise. He has averaged 72 since switching to the starting side, throwing 10 offloads in that time. He should be right amongst the chat when it comes CTW/2RF duals alongside John Bateman, Briton Nikora, Kurt Capewell and Okunbur. However, with so many great cheapies on offer in the next two weeks, CHN's price will likely spiral out of range before we get a chance to get on.

RAIDERS v EELS

6.10pm at GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Joseph Tapine

Reserves: 18. Royce Hunt 19. Aidan Sezer 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. JJ Collins

Team news: Joseph Tapine (thumb) has been named to return on the bench. Sam Williams retain the halfback role ahead of Aidan Sezer who returns on an extended bench.

SuperCoach analysis: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is a starting CTW at least until the first bye, possibly longer. The former Warrior has averaged 76 in the last three rounds and is the sixth most purchased player this week.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa

Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Kane Evans 17. Oregon Kaufusi

Reserves: 18. David Gower 19. Ray Stone 20. Josh Hoffman 21. Bevan French

Team news: No changes. Shaun Lane (virus) has been named despite missing training early in the week.

SuperCoach analysis: Clint Gutherson has scored the second most points of any player, yet is owned by under 20 per cent. That figure will rise given he is the fourth most purchased player this week. However, Gutho's price has ballooned to almost 600,000 following a stellar run of form and there is far better value on the market. His strike rate of two tries and five try assists in a month is impossible to keep up. Wait for a price drop before purchasing for the Round 12 bye.