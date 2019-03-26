NRL teams Round 3: Mass changes for Dogs, Cows

COWBOYS coach Paul Green is among those to have rung in major changes for round three of the NRL.

Green has unveiled a revamped line-up for Saturday's clash against the Sharks in Townsville as the Cowboys look for a fresh spark following star forward Jason Taumalolo's knee injury.

Canterbury coach Dean Pay has also made significant changes as teh Bulldogs look to snap a two-game losing streak

Here's how the Round 3 NRL teams shape up:

BRONCOS V DRAGONS

Thursday, Suncorp Stadium, 7.05pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. James Roberts 4. Jack Bird 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Tevita Pangai Junior 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Alex Glenn 12. David Fifita 13. Matt Gillett..Interchange: 14. Kotoni Staggs 15. Jaydn Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Shaun Fensom. Reserves: 18. Pat Carrigan 19. Pat Mago 20. Izaia Perese 21. Gehamat Shibasaki

Team news: Unchanged line-up following a big win over the Cowboys. Matt Lodge (suspension) will miss another week while Payne Haas (disciplinary) is due back the week after.

Korbin Sims makes his debut at the Dragons. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Dragons: 1. Gareth Widdop 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Matt Dufty 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Zac Lomax 19. Reece Robson, 20. Mitchell Allgood, 21. Jonus Pearson

Team news: Korbin Sims (suspension) returns on the bench in place of Josh Kerr in the only change. Mikaele Ravalawa retains his wing spot ahead of Zac Lomax.

RAIDERS V KNIGHTS

Friday, GIO Stadium, 5pm (ASET)

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aiden Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Hudson Young 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. JJ Collins 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Jack Murchie

Team news: Joe Tapine (broken thumb) is replaced on the edge by John Bateman. Ryan Sutton is promoted to lock, while Hudson Young joins the bench.

Knights: 1. Connor Watson, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. James Gavet, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Herman Ese'ese. Reserves: 18. Josh King, 19. Mason Lino, 20. Jamie Buhrer, 21. Brodie Jones

Team news: Unchanged. Connor Watson (knee) is in doubt. If out, Kurt Mann would likely switch to fullback with Kalyn Ponga to stay in the halves.

Cooper Cronk returns for the Roosters. Picture. Phil Hillyard

EELS V ROOSTERS

Friday, ANZ Stadium, 7.05pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tepai Moeroa. Interchange: 14. Jaeman Salmon 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Kane Evans 17. David Gower. Reserves: 18. Oregon Kaufusi 19. Peni Terepo 20. Josh Hoffman 21. George Jennings

Team news: Michael Jennings (suspension) returns at left centre in place of Josh Hoffman. Maika Sivo retains a wing spot for now but George Jennings (knee) is lurking on the extended bench.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend (c), 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Poasa Faamausili , 17. Angus Crichton. Reserves: 18. Brock Lamb, 19. Asu Kepaoa, 20. Nat Butcher, 21. Lachlan Lam

Team news: Cooper Cronk (hamstring) and Jake Friend (shoulder) are key inclusions. Latrell Mitchell returns to centre, Lachlan Lam drops off the bench and Victor Radley reverts to lock. Brett Morris (knee) is replaced on the wing by Matthew Ikavalu. Lindsay Collins (concussion) also misses out.

Tom Trbojevic will line up for the Sea Eagles. Image: Brett Costello

SEA EAGLES V WARRIORS

Saturday, Christchurch Stadium, 2pm (ASET)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C), 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Api Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot, 19. Trent Hodkinson, 21 Kelepi Tanginoa, 22 Lloyd Perrett

Team news: Tom Trbojevic (hamstring) is a welcome inclusion. Brendan Elliott moves to the reserves with SuperCoach cheapie Reuben Garrick retaining his spot. Addin Fonua-Blake (suspension) returns at prop with Toafofoa Sipley moving to the bench and Kelepi Tanginoa dropping out of the 17. Curtis Sironen (concussion) has been named and will be monitored.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Adam Keighran 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Bunty Afoa 11 Adam Blair 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr.

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Sam Lisone 16 Leeson Ah Mau 17 Isaiah Papali'i

Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Ligi Sao 21 Karl Lawton 22 Chanel Harris-Tavita

Team news: Unchanged 17. Nathaniel Roache (calf) again misses out following his late withdrawal last week, with Karl Lawton added to the extended bench. Sam Lisone has been included on the bench despite facing a two-match ban. He faces the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Jake Clifford makes his return to the top grade. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

COWBOYS V SHARKS

Saturday, 1300SMILES Stadium, 4.30pm (ASET)

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Ben Hampton, 5. Javid Bowen 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O'Neill, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Enari Tuala

Team news: Paul Green has overhauled his side. Young gun Jake Clifford comes in at five-eighth with Te Maire Martin switching to fullback. Jordan Kahu and Ben Hampton form a fresh centre combination with Justin O'Neill and Tom Opacic dropped. Coen Hess starts in the pack for Jason Taumalolo (knee, 6-10 weeks) with Corey Jensen added to the bench.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Josh Morris, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen (C). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jack Williams. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Bronson Xerri, 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Team news: Unchanged, although Matt Moylan, Josh Morris and Sosaia Feki sat out training on Tuesday.

Josh Mansour returns after missing last week. Picture: Phil Hillyard

PANTHERS V STORM

Saturday, Carrington Park, 6.35pm (ASET)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. James Fisher-Harris, 12. Frank Winterstein, 13. Hame Sele.. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Letoa, 17. Jack Hetherington. Reserves: 18. Jarome Luai, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 21. Liam Martin

Team news: Josh Mansour (shoulder) returns after a late withdrawal last week, pushing Malakai Watene-Zelezniak to reserves. Isaah Yeo (concussion) is replaced in the starting pack by Frank Winterstein with Tyrell Fuimaono added to the bench.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Curtis Scott 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Marion Seve. Reserves: 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen 19. Patrick Kaufusi 20. Albert Vete 21. Billy Walters

Team news: No changes with Joe Stimson (back) still sidelined.

Dean Pay has made mass changes at Belmore. Picture: Brett Costello

TIGERS V BULLDOGS

Sunday, Campbelltown Stadium, 3.05pm (ASET

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Luke Garner 13. Elijah Taylor. Interchange: 14. Russell Packer 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Josh Reynolds 20. Michael Eisenhuth 21. Chris McQueen

Team news: No changes following a strong win over the Warriors.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Keiran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Michael Lichaa 15. Ofahiki Ogden 16. Rhyse Martin 17. Chris Smith. Reserves: 19. Jack Cogger 20. Marcelo Montoya 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 22. Sauaso Sue

Team news: Sweeping changes as coach Dean Pay looks for a winning formula. Fullback Nick Meaney, backrower Corey Harawira Naera and winger Jayden Okunbor have all been promoted to start. Will Hopoate has moved to the centres, while Rhyse Martin, Chris Smith and Ofahiki Ogden are the new faces on the bench. Winger Christian Chrichton was dropped, while Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Marcelo Montoya and Sauaso Sue have been demoted to the reserves.

Greg Inglis has been named despite struggling with a shoulder injury.

RABBITOHS V TITANS

Sunday, ANZ Stadium, 5.10pm (ASET)

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston 2. Dane Gagai 3. Greg Inglis 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Liam Knight 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner. Reserves: 18. Corey Allan 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Rhys Kennedy 21. Jacob Gagan

Team news: Unchanged.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Brenko Lee 6. AJ Brimson 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Ryan James 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Phillip Sami 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Max King 17. Bryce Cartwright. Reserves: 18. Mitch Rein 19. Keegan Hipgrave 20. Dale Copley 21. Jai Whitbread

Team news: No changes with halves Ashley Taylor (groin) and Tyrone Roberts (achilles) still sidelined. Dale Copley (calf) has been named among the reserves as he looks to return from injury.