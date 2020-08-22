NRL trivia night to support cancer patients

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 16: Moses Suli of the Manly Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 14 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Manly Sea Eagles at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 16, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

AN NRL trivia night will be held at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel next month in support of the Dunga Derby and Rally for a Cause.

The charity raises funds for people battling cancer.

The event will be held on September 4 at the hotel's function room and will include an auction of sports memorabilia, lucky door prizes, a money board and a fashions of the field prize.

The two rugby league matches being played that night will be shown on the big screen.

Tickets are $55 and include a complimentary drink and a two-course meal.

Doors will open at 5pm and there will be live entertainment.

To find out more, call 0424 332 293 or 0407 804 657.

Bookings are essential.