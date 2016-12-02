NRL welcomes precinct vote, offers future support

THERE is no guarantee of funding but the National Rugby League reaffirmed its support of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The NRL is one of several state and national professional sporting bodies to have signed support for the controversial project.

After surviving nine do-or-die council votes, a motion to allocate $7.5 million to bulk earthworks and site preparation was passed 6-5 at Thursday's meeting.

Councillors David Lewis, Stuart Taylor, Darren Everard, Daniel Sanderson, Paul Truscott and deputy mayor George Seymour voted in favour of the motion.

The motion utilised $10 million already quarantined for the project, with the remaining $2.5 million to be used to improve and upgrade other sporting and recreational facilities across the Fraser Coast.

The NRL's Government Relations Advisor (QLD) Arthur Eustace-Earle has worked closely with the Sports+ Project committee.

He welcomed council's decision, and said the NRL would help move the project forward.

Mr Eustace-Earle outlined such commitment in a series of individually written letters to Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft and the 10 councillors.

In the letter he appealed for those against the precinct to reconsider their position as existing facilities were in dire need of refurbishment, and would show leadership to external stakeholders.

He said council's support would allow state and national organisations like the NRL to become actively involved in the planning process, seeking funding opportunities, and lobbying all tiers of government.

"Once that first lot of dirt is turned over you will see it starting to come to life, it won't just be a concept any more,” he said.

"With these priority sports (netball and football) means we can actively work to get them there. For example if Netball Queensland asks for the support we'd jump in and do what we can.”

AFL Queensland, Netball Queensland, Queensland Touch, National Rugby League and Tennis Queensland are among the state and national bodies to have pledged support for the project.