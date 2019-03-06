Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Taumalolo appears in the new NRL advert. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Jason Taumalolo appears in the new NRL advert. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Can NRL turn page on scandals with new ad?

by Fatima Kdouh
6th Mar 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

After weeks of turmoil there is finally a welcome announcement to come out of NRL headquarters.

The NRL launched its 2019 premiership campaign last night to a national audience on prime time television.

This year's promo, titled "A New Era Begins", premiered during Channel 9's hit show Married At First Sight.

Damien Cook also features in the promotion after a break-out year at the Rabbitohs which earned him a NSW and Australian debut. Picture: NRL Photos
Damien Cook also features in the promotion after a break-out year at the Rabbitohs which earned him a NSW and Australian debut. Picture: NRL Photos

For the first time ever the campaign features not only some of the game's biggest names but female players from the NRLW.

It takes fans on a journey through the 16 clubs and the communities they belong to. It opens with North Queensland Cowboy Jason Taumalolo preparing to shoulder the weight of Townsville.

The NRL's head of marketing, Peter Jarmain, said the campaign was designed to bring fans and their clubs closer together than ever before.

SuperCoach
Dragons NRLW star Sam Bremner features in the new campaign.
Dragons NRLW star Sam Bremner features in the new campaign.

"The overarching idea for this year's launch campaign focuses on the link between clubs and their communities, the uniqueness of each of the 16 clubs and finally the game moving forward into a new era, brought to life through the emerging male and female players that will captivate a new generation of fans," he said

"There are multiple initiatives as part of this campaign, that will be brought to life at key points across the season including a focus on rivalry games, player stories and community content pieces, and a retail layer to drive attendance at key games."

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    JOB CRISIS: Wide Bay among worst employment stats

    premium_icon JOB CRISIS: Wide Bay among worst employment stats

    News Statistics puts the Wide Bay at almost 8 per cent over the national average but a Fraser Coast business says they're getting and keeping young people into work

    Micro-bats help us fight back against diseased mozzies

    premium_icon Micro-bats help us fight back against diseased mozzies

    News The installation was set to go ahead on Tuesday.

    'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    premium_icon 'Think of the victims': Priest speaks out on Pell conviction

    News This is not the first time Fr Kelly has chosen to speak out.