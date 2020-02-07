NRL's Josh Reynolds fights assault charges, free to play

WESTS Tigers player Josh Reynolds is free to return to the playing field as he prepares to fight domestic violence charges in court later this year.

The 30-year-old has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm - a charge related to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former partner, Arabella Del Busso, in Caringbah South last year.

The NRL cleared Reynolds on Friday to continue playing despite having the allegations hanging over his head.

He'll likely take part in the Tigers' preseason trial against Penrith on February 22.

Reynolds' matter was mentioned briefly in Sutherland Local Court on Friday and will be heard during a two-day special fixture hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre on April 29 and 30.

"I'm happy the matter has been brought forward to prove my innocence," Reynolds said outside court.

He was supported in court by his mother and a Tigers staff member.

NSW Police have accused Reynolds of causing bruising to Ms Del Busso's right arm and left leg on September 12. She reported the incident to police on December 11.

Reynolds has also said he would contest an apprehended violence order taken out on Ms Del Busso's behalf, with his defence previously saying it would rely upon expert evidence to prove bruising on the 29-year-old's arm was caused by medication.

His lawyer, Dan McGirr, said in court on Friday they would call medical witnesses who would testify as to what medication Ms Del Busso was taking and whether it was administered by injection.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said Reynolds had been upfront and open about his situation.

"He proactively advised the integrity unit prior to the commencement of the police investigation and I would encourage other players to be as forthcoming," Mr Greenberg said in a statement.

"That said, the allegation he faces is serious and we will continue to work with and receive updates about his situation from NSW Police."