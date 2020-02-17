Menu
The NSW government says it will consider an urgent plea for funding to upgrade the state's ageing fleet of fire trucks. PHOTO: FILE
News

NSW fire trucks need upgrade: firefighters

17th Feb 2020 10:04 AM

The NSW government says it will consider an urgent plea for funding to upgrade the state's ageing fleet of fire trucks.

The Weekend Australian reports that the NSW Rural Fire Service Association submitted a business case to the government to upgrade the fleet of 3820 tankers last year.

Some trucks sent to battle the devastating bushfires that killed 25 people and destroyed 2439 homes were up to 30 years old and lacked emergency sprinkler systems, heat-resistant materials, or did not have roll bars.

"With current expenditure we can't replace them quick enough," NSW RFSA president Brian McDonough told the newspaper.

"Some of the trucks are over 25 years old and therefore the protection and technology is not the same as the trucks that are less than four or five years old."

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott's office confirmed the NSW RFSA's business case has been received and would be considered in the state's upcoming budget.

