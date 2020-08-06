NSW hits 'very dangerous' point in crisis

NSW residents have been warned the state is now at a "very dangerous" point in the COVID-19 crisis, with more quarantine rules to kick in tonight.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said NSW is on a "knife's edge", revealing the state was at the halfway mark of a very precarious point in the pandemic.

Speaking to Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning, the premier said there are still about two or three weeks to go before NSW can exit this "critical period".

"We are definitely on a knife's edge, and we are about halfway through what is a really critical period," she told the radio show.

"When we realised how bad Victoria's situation was we know we had 4-6 weeks of a real nail-biting situation and we are about half way through."

Ms Berejiklian issued a call out to young residents, asking them to be careful about how they socialise over the next few weeks.

"It is so contagious that if you don't know you have it and you are still socialising you have the potential to give it to so many people," she said.

"We aren't saying don't go out and socialise at all but we are saying please limit your behaviour for the next few weeks."

People aged 20-29 are the group with the highest COVID-19 infection rate in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian said it was important for people to remember to practice social distancing, even when they are with friends.

"Unfortunately, as Victoria has shown us, the greatest rate of transferring the disease has been among friends and family members," she said.

The premier warned NSW could easily go down the same path as Victoria if things got out of hand.

"That could be us in a few weeks. It only take a few cases to get out of control," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Unfortunately we are still getting new cases every day. Fortunately most of them are existing to known clusters but when we get a case and we don't know where that person's got it from… that's a worry."

NSW has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

The latest cases bring the state's total to 3643.

None of the new cases were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, which means all of the infections were locally acquired.

Health authorities conducted 28,035 tested yesterday, with more than 1.5 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.