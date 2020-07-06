NSW to close Victorian border after COVID crisis talks

The Victorian-NSW border is set to be closed following crisis talks between the premiers of each state and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the border would close on Tuesday night after a spike in cases in the state. Andrews announced a permit system would be put in place, with special circumstances for border towns.

It comes as a man in his 90s died from the virus overnight and an additional 127 people tested positive. Andrews told media at a press conference the state now had 645 active cases.

He said 53 cases were residents in the nine public housing towers that were locked down under police guard without warning on the weekend.

More than 3000 people cannot leave their apartments and are being supplied with food, medicine and other essentials. Andrews responded to criticism about the hurried lockdown in his press conference, telling media 'it was the only option'.

He said 500 hampers had been delivered to residents.

Victorians from virus-plagued hot spots who try to enter NSW already face jail time and an $11,000 fine under tough new rules.

The move was decided during talks between Daniel Andrews, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and Mr Morrison.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed the Victorian border will close tomorrow night and said the decision was made following consultation with NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant.

"Today and tomorrow is the last time in which any Victorians will be allowed across the border unless they have a special permit or some exemption," she said.

"We wouldn't have taken this step, unless we absolutely had to."

Ms Berejiklian said the border closure will be policed by NSW, allowing Victorian police and health staff to prioritise controlling the spread of the virus.

There are around 55 border crossing between NSW and Victoria and regional Victorians will not be exempt from the closure.

"We don't have any confirmation that nobody in regional Victoria is immune from the virus at this stage," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Please know this is not a decision we take lightly but during the pandemic I have always said NSW will have a no regrets policy … I also stress to the other states, now that NSW has taken this decision and given where we are, there is really no excuse for any other state, apart from Victoria, to have any border closures with NSW," she said.

Victorians from virus-plagued hot spots who try to enter NSW already face jail time and an $11,000 fine under tough new rules.

There were no community transmission cases recorded in NSW overnight with just 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19 from more than 11,500 tests.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made a statement welcoming the NSW-Victoria border closure.

Last week, the state opened its borders to all travellers except for those from Victoria due to the spike in virus cases.

"We will continue to provide support to Victoria as they continue to deal with their COVID-19 response," she said.