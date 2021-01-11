Menu
'Definitely not an overreaction': Palaszczuk stands by three-day lockdown
News

NT changes border rules as Queensland ends lockdown

by MADURA MCCORMACK
11th Jan 2021 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE Northern Territory has reopened its borders to travellers from Greater Brisbane as the lockdown ends in Queensland's capital.

SecureNT, via social media, confirmed the NT chief health officer had revoked the hotspot status of the five local government areas that make up Greater Brisbane.

From 11am on Monday (ACST), travellers coming into the NT from Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay and Redland City will not have to undertake two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

It comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday morning announced the three-day lockdown of Greater Brisbane would come to an end as planned at 6pm after again recording zero cases of community transmitted coronavirus.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "absolutely relieved" to have three days of no community transmission in Queensland.

"We are able to end our lockdown after three days," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Palaszczuk Government on Friday placed all residents in the Greater Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas in a three-day lockdown until 6pm Monday after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

Despite the lockdown being lifted from 6pm, the following restrictions will stay in place in Greater Brisbane until 1am Friday, January 22.

Masks will have to be worn in indoor places, including shopping centres and supermarkets, gyms, places of worship, libraries, taxis and rideshares.

Masks do not needed to be worn in workplaces where social distancing is possible.

The NT Government is due to hold a press conference this afternoon.

Originally published as NT changes border rules as Queensland ends lockdown

coronavirus covid-19 health nt qld

