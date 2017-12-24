NUDE BEACHES: How Coast residents voted in poll

A RECENT poll by the Fraser Coast Chronicle has revealed the majority of residents approve of a clothing optional beach.

When asked if the Coast should have its own beach which allows visitors to strip down to their birthday suit, 75 percent of respondents believed it was a "good idea".

Respondents who were not in favour of the movement made up 15 per cent of votes while eight per cent simply "didn't care".

It was two years ago when Poona man John Hart submitted a petition to introduce a clothing optional beach to the Coast.

The petition, which was sponsored by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, was shut down by the Queensland Government.

Dundowran Beach remains an "unofficial nude beach" and although Council are aware of the location, it is not policed or monitored by Council.

Although there may be no judgment from some visitors and locals alike, the same can't be said about punishment should a person be caught.