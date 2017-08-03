Number of illegal burn-offs rising on Fraser Coast

It's important to make sure the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a permit for any backburns.

THE number of illegal burn-offs being carried out in the Maryborough district has almost doubled compared to last year, according to the area director.

Konrad Sawczynski said while backburning was currently being conducted across the region ahead of the coming bushfire season, illegal burn-offs did not help and often created problems for the region's firefighters.

He said it was important to warn people of the dangers of attempting to do a burn-off without the proper permit or support.

Mr Sawczynski said in the past uncontrolled burn-offs had resulted in large, prolonged bushfires, some of which had lasted for days.

He said he did not know why property owners did not seek assistance from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, as getting a permit was free and often saved a lot of trouble later.

The Fraser Coast had an alarming increase in the number of bushfires breaking out in the region last year, with a 25% jump on the year before.

Mr Sawczynski said there was 195 straight days of fires in the North Coast region in 2016, which included Maryborough, Gympie and Hervey Bay.

He said the trend on the Fraser Coast was toward longer and more severe bushfire seasons.

This year is also expected to bring a tough bushfire season, which meant it was important that property owners helped rather than hindered when it came to backburning, he said.

In addition to the possibility of the burn getting out of control, Mr Sawczynski said illegal burn-offs often wasted time for firefighters.

He said if a member of the public reported seeing smoke from an illegal burn, a fire crew would be sent out to investigate, whereas if it was their records as a permitted burn, they would know they didn't need to investigate.

"That way we don't have to spend time responding to nuisance fire calls," Mr Sawczynski said.