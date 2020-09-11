Number of COVID tests on Coast revealed

People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic.

THE number of COVID-19 tests being carried out on the Fraser Coast has dropped in the past week.

145 tests have been performed in Maryborough while 375 have been carried out in Hervey Bay.

That is compared to 237 tests last week in Maryborough and 530 tests in Hervey Bay.

"Up until September 9, 26,362 COVID-19 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay," a spokeswoman from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said.

"This week Queensland reached the mark of a million COVID-19 tests being carried out across the state with the total standing at 1,001,084 at the close of clinics on September 9.

"In the week from September 3 - September 9, some 1592 COVID-19 tests took place across Wide Bay, including 744 tests at our three WBHHS fever clinics at Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them.

"Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell.

"No fee and no referral are required."

The Hervey Bay fever clinic is located at the council carpark adjacent to St Stephen's Hospital corner of Nissen Street and Medical Place, Urraween, and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day.

The Maryborough fever clinic is located at Maryborough Hospital with its entrance off Yaralla Street and is open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.