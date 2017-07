Region needs some answers: CCC investigates council

NUMBER plates were stolen from a Toyota Hylux in broad daylight.

The government car was parked on Bideford St in Torquay when the number plates (405 XDG) went missing.

Police said the plates were stolen between 8am and 3pm on Wednesday.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.