Numbers to surge under RV friendly status: Nomad

Francis Pollington reckons Maryborough is now more likely to be recommended to other travellers.

THE RV friendly declaration is a surefire way to get more travellers into the region and put the region on the map, according to seasoned traveller Francis Pollington.

Hailing from Perth, Mr Pollington said the declaration was sure to bring in more travellers, as it would mean travellers were more likely to recommend the sites in the region to others and spread the word.

With his first time visiting Maryborough with his RV - having upgraded to the vehicle almost two years ago - Mr Pollington said it was sometimes hard to find a space in towns with the vehicle.

"Sometimes you stay wherever you can; even on the side of the road,” he said.

"The area is popular, so people are definitely more likely to come.

"It may not change much with the actual declaration, but showing it on the map will definitely help other travellers down the line.”

Having travelled to the region before, Mr Pollard said he'd always found staying in Maryborough to be a good experience, especially with the facilities available to him.

"There's plenty to do, and there are plenty of facilities to help me get everything I need,” he said.

"It's convenient enough to head on down to the shopping centre for all the stuff I need.

"Coming into town and being able to park is really good...it's a good life, I really enjoy coming here.”

Announced on Thursday morning by the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia, the declaration means the town will be promoted to other channels by the company.

In a release the CMCA said Maryborough has "the opportunity to promote the region's attractions and capture a part of this massive growth market.”

"Through a combination of social media and word of mouth RV tourists will quickly let their fellow travellers know what a great place Maryborough is to visit and experience what it is that makes this town unique,” the release stated.

Councillors and community members have come out in strong support of the declaration, with councillor Paul Truscott calling it "a momentous occasion” for the region.