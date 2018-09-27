Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A ambulance at Hervey Bay Hospital.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
A ambulance at Hervey Bay Hospital.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton
Crime

Nurse allegedly grabbed by patient in emergency department

Annie Perets
by
27th Sep 2018 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NURSE was allegedly sexually assaulted while working at Hervey Bay Hospital by a drunk patient who grabbed her genitals.  

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that police allege Booral resident Nigel Andrew Rooskov also made an inappropriate request of the nurse.  

Charged with one count of sexual assault, the 52-year-old has been committed to stand trial in front of a jury over the serious allegation.    

An intoxicated Mr Rooskov was allegedly admitted to hospital on May 11 while drunk to recover from heavy drinking.    He was staying in the emergency department when the assault allegedly happened.  

During the committal hearing, his defence argued there was no evidence that could prove Mr Rooskov was the offender.   

But Magistrate Stephen Guttridge decided otherwise, deeming Mr Rooskov to have a "case to answer".   

Mr Rooskov will appear in Hervey Bay District Court at a later date.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOGEYMAN BREAK-INS: Accused child predator named

    premium_icon BOGEYMAN BREAK-INS: Accused child predator named

    Crime The accused sexual predator allegedly broke into homes at random and molested children.

    Miniature railway proposed for Hervey Bay park

    premium_icon Miniature railway proposed for Hervey Bay park

    News Public forums will be held to decide the proposal's suitability

    • 27th Sep 2018 6:15 PM
    Jurassic Arc descended on Scarness foreshore

    Jurassic Arc descended on Scarness foreshore

    News Organiser Russell Booth said the day raised close to $300.

    • 27th Sep 2018 6:09 PM
    Smell, but don't touch: Council's warning to rose pluckers

    Smell, but don't touch: Council's warning to rose pluckers

    News Heavy fines can be issued if roses are taken from Elizabeth Park

    Local Partners