Fraser Coast nurse allegedly kicked to chest by patient

A REGISTERED nurse has allegedly been kicked to the chest by a patient at Maryborough Base Hospital.

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with serious assault after she allegedly became aggressive and violent towards the nurse while she was being treated.

Senior Sergeant Chris Helsdon said despite the help of two wardsmen the nurse was kicked to the chest.

"We have zero tolerance for any violence against emergency services and health care workers," Sen Sgt Helsdon said.

"It's extremely disappointing these people who are there to help are subject to this sort of behaviour."

The nurse was in pain but didn't sustain an injury.

The woman is expected to face Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 27.