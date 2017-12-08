Nurse becomes first international graduate on Coast campus

Nilamben Patel moved half way across the world to upgrade her qualifications at USC Fraser Coast.

TWO years ago, Nilamben Patel moved half way across the world to upgrade her qualifications at USC Fraser Coast.

The 25-year-old moved from her small home-town of Gujarat, India to Australia becoming the first international student to graduate from the Fraser Coast campus.

Last month, Nilamben completed USC's Bachelor of Nursing Science and was offered a position as a graduate nurse with Queensland Health.

"My experience studying at USC's campus in Hervey Bay while living in Maryborough has been excellent," she said.

"My goal is to eventually complete a Master of Intensive Care Nursing, and my USC degree and graduate nursing position are important steps along that path."

Nilamben worked as an intensive care nurse in Gujarat state before a desire to advance her career.

USC's international reputation for high-quality nursing education and Hervey Bay's beaches prompted her to select USC Fraser Coast from other campuses around the world.

"The academic staff were very helpful and the face-to-face interaction in lectures and tutorials was of great benefit to my studies, which helped me settle into campus life and the wider community," she said.

"The campus location is wonderful and it has every facility you could require, particularly the nursing simulation labs which put theory and knowledge into practice."