Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nurse becomes first international graduate on Coast campus

Nilamben Patel moved half way across the world to upgrade her qualifications at USC Fraser Coast.
Nilamben Patel moved half way across the world to upgrade her qualifications at USC Fraser Coast. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

TWO years ago, Nilamben Patel moved half way across the world to upgrade her qualifications at USC Fraser Coast.

The 25-year-old moved from her small home-town of Gujarat, India to Australia becoming the first international student to graduate from the Fraser Coast campus.

Last month, Nilamben completed USC's Bachelor of Nursing Science and was offered a position as a graduate nurse with Queensland Health.

"My experience studying at USC's campus in Hervey Bay while living in Maryborough has been excellent," she said.

"My goal is to eventually complete a Master of Intensive Care Nursing, and my USC degree and graduate nursing position are important steps along that path."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Nilamben worked as an intensive care nurse in Gujarat state before a desire to advance her career.

USC's international reputation for high-quality nursing education and Hervey Bay's beaches prompted her to select USC Fraser Coast from other campuses around the world.

"The academic staff were very helpful and the face-to-face interaction in lectures and tutorials was of great benefit to my studies, which helped me settle into campus life and the wider community," she said.

"The campus location is wonderful and it has every facility you could require, particularly the nursing simulation labs which put theory and knowledge into practice."

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fceducation fraser coast sunshine coast university

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police called to home, leave with illegal 2m long snake

Police called to home, leave with illegal 2m long snake

A WOMAN'S illegal 'pet snake' has been taken off her by authorities after she allegedly kept it in her bedroom for two years.

Woman accused of gatecrashing Zumba class, beating up instructor

Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson, 42, of Biggenden, with her lawyer John Willett outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Dance participants allegedly watched the attack.

MP's same-sex marriage decision divides Bundy

RAINBOW FLAG: Alicia Annabel took this photo of MP Keith Pitt's office on her way to work this morning.

Keith Pitt was one of four MPs to vote against the Bill.

The common word you're no longer allowed to say

More young people are needed to take up a career in trades Why Australia has a tradie shortage

We're not calling them that anymore, now they are 'professionals'.

Local Partners