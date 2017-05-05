Nurse to walk at Maryborough's 10th annual Relay for Life

RAISING AWARENESS: Registered nurse Karen Borg is on Lisa's Legacy team for Relay for Life Maryborough, which starts Saturday 3pm at Maryborough Showgrounds.

FOR veteran nurse Karen Borg cancer has been a heartbreaking reality of life both at work and at home.

The Maryborough Hospital staffer has cared for countless cancer patients in her 40-year career but it was the deaths of her siblings that hit hardest.

She and 14 workmates are now preparing to take part in the 10th annual Relay for Life Maryborough this weekend.

It is the third time Ms Borg, who will walk with the team Lisa's Legacy in honour of a former hospital colleague, has been part of the event.

"I lost a sister who was aged 42, and a brother who was 55,” Ms Borg said.

"What I've noticed most is people are frightened to go and get checked out, but it's something that you need to go and do,” she said.

Lisa Imhoff, former Maryborough Hospital worker, passed away last year from a brain-related disease.

Relay for Life Maryborough chair Jodie Chew, who's also part of the Lisa's Legacy team, said Lisa would have been proud of the hospital's efforts.

"Lisa had lost her father to cancer and was on the Relay for Life organising committee at one point,” Ms Chew said.

"I think she would have been pretty chuffed.”

Ms Borg's husband is also hoping to join the team during their 18-hour journey.

"He's recently had prostate surgery; he's doing good now,” Ms Borg said.

Relay for Life will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds Saturday from 3pm and will end 9am Sunday.

Ms Chew said organisers hoped to raise $50,000 for the Cancer Council.