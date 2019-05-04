Why nurse didn’t question doctor in fatal boob job

AN UNREGISTERED nurse used "Chinese thinking" during a botched breast enlargement procedure that led to the death of a Sydney beauty salon owner, a court has heard.

Chinese woman Yueqiong Fu on Friday admitted to recklessly administering anaesthetic that endangered the life of her boss Jean Huang, who died in hospital two days after undergoing a breast filler operation at a Chippendale clinic on August 30, 2017.

Fu conceded she prepared several syringes filled with local anaesthetic as instructed by a doctor and later lied in writing to police.

Jean Huang went into cardiac arrest after a botched breast surgery. Picture: Facebook

Ms Huang’s husband said she brought “light to his life”. Picture: Facebook

She told Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday she had never prepared anaesthetic but was using "Chinese thinking" by following everything the doctor told her.

She has since learned "I should have critical thinking" always.

"Before I do anything, I should know what things I do and what things I can't do," Fu told the court on Friday.

The unregistered nursing graduate came clean to investigators a week after the botched operation and has since agreed to give evidence against the doctor allegedly involved in the fatal procedure, the court was told.

For that, her barrister argues, she shouldn't be convicted or jailed.

"It is a very minor incident of that offence even though it was a terrible outcome," barrister Greg Smith told the court.

Yueqiong Fu said she did not apply critical thinking in her decision making. Picture: 9News

"She was just doing what the doctor told her to do."

Fu completed her nursing degree in Sydney. However, at the time of Ms Huang's death, she still hadn't passed the English test required for her Australian nursing registration.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Harrison said a conviction was necessary but agreed that something other than jail would be appropriate.

"There is no way this offence could be considered trivial," he said.

Fu served 50 days in custody before being bailed in October 2017.

Ms Huang's husband told the court on Friday his wife had brought light to his life but now the only time he feels comfortable is in his dreams.

Weisi Fu paused repeatedly to wipe away tears as he explained he was planning a "full life" with his wife before the "irreversible" change to their lives in August 2017.

He said he had to work hard to keep pushing through life.

"After all, the only thing I wish I can do for my wife is to bring fairness for my wife's (passing) and a fair judgment for the person who needs … reasonable judgment."

Fu will be sentenced on May 17.