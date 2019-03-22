Nursing student hurt 'prospects' with multiple fraud charges

Tahlia Lerree Conlan, 28, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrate Court to four counts of fraud and one count of stealing committed in December last year.

AN ASPIRING nurse has potentially hurt her "life prospects" after going on a speeding spree with a debit card she claimed to have found on the ground.

The court heard the victim noticed there'd been five transactions on his debit card a week after Conlan claimed she'd picked it up off the street.

Instead of handing the card into police, Conlan purchased RM Williams car-seat covers, clothes from TK Maxx totalling about $40, $20 worth of groceries from a health-food store and $195 from Woolworths.

All the transactions were made using the card's payWave function.

Conlan's lawyer told the court her client was due to finish her nursing qualification next year and had been working and studying full-time at the time of the offences.

She said Conlan was suffering from a lack of sleep and not taking care of herself.

Conlan had a previous, but dated dishonesty offence on her criminal history.

Magistrate Rod Madsen told Conlan, "you've probably hurt your life prospects greatly with this" and ordered her to a $1000, two-year good behaviour bond.

Conlan had already paid back her victim before her sentencing.