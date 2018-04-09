Nursing student is Miss Ruby Australia for 2018

INSPIRING: Lauren Bosley took out the title of Miss Ruby Australia 2018 on Saturday.

SHE has beauty, she has brains and now Lauren Bosley has the title of Miss Ruby Australia 2018.

The 17-year-old Hervey Bay local competed in the Miss Teen Diamond Australia pageant on Sunday night and took out the spot of first runner up.

It was her first pageant and Lauren said she was not expecting to place in the finals.

"It was a complete surprise when they called out my name," she said.

"I just entered it for the experience and it's good for confidence so to be the first runner up was just a bonus.

Lauren also won in a number of other sub categories including Miss Diamond Beautiful Character, Miss Diamond Charity Fundraiser, Miss Diamond Social Media Queen, Miss Diamond Publicity Queen and Miss Diamond Public Choice.

In the lead up to the final night, Lauren said she had to promote the event, make public appearances and contribute and fundraise for her chosen charity.

"I chose to fundraise for the National Breast Cancer Foundation because my grandma lived with it for 16 years," Lauren said.

When she's not preparing for pageants, Lauren works part time and attends Sunshine Coast University where she studies a Bachelor of Nursing Science.

Now in her fifth week of uni, the former OP2 student at Fraser Coast Anglican College said she was already gaining impressive results.

So far, she has achieved a high distinction in one of her exams and has seen high results in her other subjects.