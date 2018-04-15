The Nutcracker set to come to life at Brolga Theatre

Tchaikovsky's spectacular masterpiece, The Nutcracker is at Caloundra.

Tchaikovsky's spectacular masterpiece, The Nutcracker is at Caloundra. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

MARYBOROUGH'S Brolga Theatre will play host to one of the world's most popular ballets when The Nutcracker is performed by Moscow Ballet La Classique on April 20.

Following 2017 sell-out performances of Swan Lake, Moscow Ballet La Classique returns to Australia to present the jewel of classical ballet, Tchaikovsky's spectacular masterpiece.

La Classique with its artistic ballet mastery, lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets will take us on a journey back in time to the frost-covered, gas lit world of Clara, her beloved nutcracker doll and the magician Drosselmeyer.

This romantic tale with its blend of magic and realism brings to life the popular Tchaikovsky score featuring the famous "dance of the sugar plum fairy" and "the waltz of the flowers."

With this delightful production of the much loved Nutcracker, La Classique captures the imagination, the passion, the humour and magic of the ballet.

The event will start from 7.30pm.

Tickets will cost $85 for adults, $75 for concessions and $55 for children.