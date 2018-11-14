Menu
Andrew Pezzutti in action.
Motor Sports

New Five Star Dirt Series format to include M'boro date

Matthew McInerney
by
14th Nov 2018 2:43 PM

SPEEDWAY: The top dirt modified drivers were already set to race for the Queensland title at Maryborough Speedway next year, but a change to the Five Star Dirt Series could attract even more of the best.

Formerly a five-round series which included four state titles and the Australian championship, the new format will be raced over seven rounds.

The seven-race series will include four state titles, two blue-ribbon events and the final round at Archerfield Speedway. Drivers will race twice in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, while points at the single Western Australia meet will be worth double.

Maryborough Speedway will host the Queensland title, the Five Star Dirt Series's second round, on February 16.

