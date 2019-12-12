Menu
Fireworks debate – Bob Smith from Torquay Progress Association at the Torquay Jetty where this year's fireworks are set to be launched. Photo: Cody Fox
NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

Shaun Ryan
12th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
THE debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group determined to close its event with a bang.

This is despite concerns about the fire risk a display could pose, and a council decision to not provide funding.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour doubled down on his opposition to fireworks displays, given the catastrophic fire conditions ripping through parts of the state.

He spoke to the Chronicle in response to recent reports that private companies had pledged $10,000 worth of fireworks to Torquay Progress Association for its NYE event.

“It is inappropriate for there to be fireworks when the whole country is burning,” Cr Seymour said.

The council will not provide funding for fireworks at festive season events this year and will donate $10,000 to the Queensland Bushfire Appeal.

Cr Seymour said while the group was free to include fireworks at its event, he was personally opposed to it.

President of the Torquay Progress Association, Bob Smith was disappointed when he first heard the council would not fund the fireworks.

“We considered footing the bill ourselves, but it would have been a major drag on our resources,” he said.

Mr Smith said the committee was thrilled when donated fireworks from Light ‘Em Up Fireworks became available.

“Fireworks are synonymous with New Year’s Eve. They are used all over the world at this time of year. The New Year’s Eve celebration is the biggest event on our calendar, and we couldn’t give up on it,” he said.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Mr Smith said he was aware of the negative sentiments around fireworks on social media but was confident they would provide some cheer for people after the recent fire disasters.

Light ‘Em Up Fireworks owner, Brenden Robinson said the fireworks show would go for about 10 minutes.

He said the display area was considered low risk because it was on the jetty and over water.

“We work closely with authorities to ensure the safety of events and we are one of the most regulated industries in Queensland,” he said.

