New Year’s Eve at Torquay – fireworks competed against the rain to see which one could make the biggest impact at Torquay.
NYE fireworks tradition needs to fade away

Christian Berechree
christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
20th Nov 2019 4:10 PM
SOMETIMES we just need to let traditions go.

They could be outdated or no longer connected to what they once represented.

Or, as is the case with New Year’s Eve fireworks hot on the heels of a fire catastrophe, they could just be a bad idea.

Are fireworks displays fun, spectacular and awe-inspiring for the whole family? Absolutely.

Are they a necessary part of ringing in the new year? Far from it.

Mayor George Seymour is right to push for a ban on the exploding attractions this New Year’s Eve.

It seems like a no-brainer, as so much of the state burns around us, to curb the number of things we deliberately light on fire.

The reaction to Cr Seymour’s suggestion has been overwhelming positive.

There has been the odd comment, however, declaring “it’s tradition!”

Maybe so, but just because something is a “tradition”, does not mean it can’t be changed.

Even before concerns about fire risks were raised, dedicated pet owners and animal welfare advocates have campaigned against fireworks.

The booming spectacles send pets with sensitive ears running for the hills and riddled with anxiety and for what? A moment’s entertainment.

New Year’s Eve celebrations will not collapse if fireworks are snuffed out.

Live music, good food and drink, carnival rides and games and time spent with friends and family are all worthy substitutes.

