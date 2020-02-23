NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

TIME FOR UPGRADE: The runway at Hervey Bay Airport, pictured in 2007. The airport's last major upgrade happened almost 15 years ago when the runway was lengthened.

AN OVERSEAS company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

New Zealand firm Fulton Hogan scored the lucrative tender contract for the airport’s runway renewal.

Fraser Coast Regional Council accepted the tender, with the decision resolved at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the runway renewal was the single biggest capital works project in the council’s 2019/20 budget and additional funding would be allocated within the 2020/21 budget to complete the project.

“The last major upgrade of the Hervey Bay Airport was almost 15 years ago when the runway was lengthened to allow for the introduction of jet services, so it’s in need of a facelift,” he said.

The first stage of the project will improve lighting with the work expected to start within weeks and be completed by May, Cr Everard said.

“The subsequent stages are being done concurrently, and will involve reconstructing the runway pavement, rejuvenating the taxiway to the terminal used by daily commercial flights, and creating connectivity with the Avion precinct,” he said.

Works at the airport will be carried out with as little impact to the community as possible, Cr Everard said.

“The lighting upgrades will be done during the day while the runway renewal will happen at night meaning there should be minimal to no impact on commercial passenger flights,” he said.

The Hervey Bay Airport runway renewal project is being supported by a $9.19 million grant through the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

It was identified as one of the key projects in the Hinkler Regional Deal.