28°
News

NZ confirms Barnaby is definitely a Kiwi

14th Aug 2017 2:07 PM
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in the House of Representatives today. Picture: AAPSource:AAP
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in the House of Representatives today. Picture: AAPSource:AAP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUTHORITIES in New Zealand have confirmed that our Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is indeed a citizen of their country.

The emphatic declaration of the Nationals leader's dual citizenship puts increased pressure on him to step aside, at least while the matter is examined by the High Court.

Mr Joyce made the extraordinary revelation today in Parliament that he learnt last week that he could be a citizen of New Zealand by descent via his father.

Just hours later, New Zealand's Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne has confirmed Mr Joyce is a New Zealand citizen under the Citizenship Act of 1948. Mr Dunne told local reporters that Crown Law had checked the circumstances and confirmed Mr Joyce was a citizen.

It puts Malcolm Turnbull's majority government under threat.

Labor has responded angrily to My Joyce's declaration that on the basis of legal advice, he would carry on as Deputy PM and continue to vote on legislation in Parliament.

Tony Burke, the Manager for Opposition Business, told Parliament Mr Joyce must step aside and not vote on legislation until the High Court had ruled on his eligibility to be elected.

The call comes as an overwhelming response to a News Corp Australia poll, participated in by thousands of people, shows Australians are somewhat divided on the issue.

"Last Thursday afternoon the New Zealand High Commission contacted me to advise that on the basis of preliminary advice from their department of internal affairs, which had received inquiries from the New Zealand Labor Party, they considered that I may be a citizen by descent of New Zealand," Mr Joyce told Parliament this morning.

"Needless to say, I was shocked to receive this information. I have always been an Australian citizen, born in Tamworth, just as my mother and my great-grandmother (were) born there 100 years earlier.

"Neither I, nor my parents, have ever had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country."

The Government holds a one-seat majority in the House of Representatives and if Mr Joyce were disqualified from being able to sit in Parliament, the government would lose its majority. 

Mr Joyce, who was born in Australia in 1967, said he considered himself a fifth generation Australian.

His father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject, as New Zealand and Australian citizenship was not officially created until 1948.

Under New Zealand law, Mr Joyce is considered to have automatically been a New Zealand citizen from birth.

"If you were born overseas and at least one of your parents is a New Zealand citizen by birth or grant, you are an NZ citizen by descent," the New Zealand Government website on citizenship and passports states.

Mr Joyce disputed this in Parliament, saying the New Zealand Government had no register legally recognising him as a citizen.

"Given the strength of the legal advice the government has received the Prime Minister has asked that I remain Deputy Prime Minister and continue my ministerial duties," Mr Joyce told Parliament.

Mr Joyce's case has now been referred to the High Court by Turnbull Government Minister Christopher Pyne.

While making the referral, Mr Pyne told Parliament: "It is time for the High Court to be given the opportunity to make a determination about what section 44(1) of the Constitution means in the modern era."

"Because we are so confident of the deputy prime minister's status, he will continue fully, fully as the Member for New England, participating in the House and as the deputy prime minister and the Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources," he said.

Treasurer Scott Morrison has downplayed the threat to the Turnbull Government's majority.

"You don't leap to conclusions about this and you do what is appropriate and that is what the Deputy Prime Minister and the Prime Minister has done," Mr Morrison told reporters at Parliament.

"You simply take the next step. It doesn't distract the Government from what we are focused on."

There were also fresh questions today over the citizenship status of Labor MPs, including Anthony Albanese and Tasmanian MP Justine Keay.

At a press conference in Canberra, Mr Albanese denied there were any question marks over his status.

"The circumstances of my birth is that I had a single parent, there is a single parent legally on my birth certificate, that was my mother who was born ... in the same hospital in which I was born in Darlinghurst (in Sydney)," he said.

"Her parents were both born here. Their parents were all born here as well."

Ms Keay's eligibility is in doubt as she only received confirmation that her UK citizenship had been renounced on July 11 last year, a week after the federal election.

But as she had written to the UK Home Office renouncing her British citizenship on May 23 and the form was received on May 31, she might be covered under the requirement that candidates for election make "all reasonable steps" to renounce their dual citizenship.

The latest saga comes on the back of two Greens MPs resigning over holding dual citizenship, and Nationals MP and Cabinet Minister Matt Canavan and One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts being referred to the High Court.

The office of Queensland Liberal MP Bert van Manen, who is automatically eligible for Dutch citizenship by descent, confirmed to News Corp Australia his citizenship would not be referred to the High Court.

Mr van Manen had received confirmation from Dutch authorities that he did not hold citizenship.

Another Liberal MP, Jason Falinski, has also confirmed that he is not a dual citizen by descent.

Mr Falinski confirmed with Polish authorities last month that he did not hold citizenship.

The Prime Minister has written to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to invite him to "nominate any Labor members of senators whose circumstances may raise questions".

A TIMELINE OF CHAOS

Greens deputy leader, Senator Scott Ludlam resigned on July 14. He had dual citizenship of Australia and New Zealand.

Under section 44 of the constitution, that makes him ineligible to hold elected office.

Greens deputy leader Senator Larissa Waters had to quit a few days on July 18. She is a dual Canadian citizen.

Coalition MP Resources Minister Matthew Canavan quit on July 25. His mother had applied for Italian citizenship for her son and herself in 2006 without his knowledge.

One Nation has referred Senator Malcolm Roberts to the High Court for a decision on whether he was a dual British and Australian citizen when he nominated for Parliament.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  barnaby joyce citizen citizenship editors picks general-seniors-news new zealand

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

IT WAS the three-day music extravaganza predicted to draw thousands into Howard. But with only 29 tickets sold before cancellation, it's a kick in the guts.

FRASER COAST'S MOST WANTED: Do you know these faces?

LOCATION: Cartwright Cct, Urangan. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on January 23 about 7pm.

CCTV images show a number of offenders that are wanted by police.

FOG IMPACT: Woman rides bike into car

The view from Scarness Jetty is obstructed by heavy fog about 9am.

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing her bicycle o

Challenge to uplift troops at Christmas

Maryborough Artisan Lesley Mason and Maryborough RSL CEO Jason Scanes at the Craftfest Community Challenge display at the RSL encouraging patrons to sew a Christmas stocking to be given to the Christmas Care Packages sent to Australia troops serving overseas.

RSL joins Craftfest's community challenge

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Thousands gathered at Fisherman's Park to taste-test what's on offer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands come to Blessing of the Fleet

Hervey Bay whale season 2017's Blessing of the Fleet - The season's vessels received blessings from ministers of various denominations.

'It’s a great night out being a part of the community.'

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Scares aplenty but Annabelle: Creation can’t conjure up a real emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses