Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area Facebook Page. Source: Facebook
Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area Facebook Page. Source: Facebook
Environment

NZ forest fire forces 100 homes evacuated

6th Feb 2019 9:12 AM

About 150 properties have been evacuated in the Tasman District as a fire rages out of control near Nelson.  

The blaze has been declared a Civil Defence emergency.  

"This was extreme fire behaviour, there was no way we could stop this fire," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Although the fire was still out of control this morning, fire crews are hoping for a wind change from southerly yesterday to northerly today, which would help slow the spread of the fire.


Officials said 12 crews fought the blaze overnight and there have been no reports of injury or death. 

Updates to the situation will be posted on the Tasman Marlborough Fire Area Facebook page.

bush fires editors picks homes evacuated international news new zealand
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News Dozens of subcontractors are out of pocket after the construction company tasked with two major Maryborough projects went bust

    Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    premium_icon Ozautoelectrics lights the way for men's mental health

    Whats On For one day only you can get your car globe fixed for a gold coin

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    premium_icon Subbies lured into $80m bogus deals

    Business Tradies demand action as no-one faces charges over collapses