A New Zealand man will be extradited from Brisbane over the allegedly vicious murder of a refugee in Auckland.

Wilson Wirihana Josephs, 38, also known as Wirihana Phillip Josephs, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday for an extradition hearing.

He is wanted in New Zealand over the murder of Assyrian Iraqi refugee Jima Shemaon Zaya in 2017, New Zealand police told The Courier-Mail.

According to New Zealand media the 40-year-old was staying at a boarding house in Auckland when he was attacked. He later died in his bed when nobody allegedly checked on his welfare for 12 hours.

Mr Zaya arrived in New Zealand with his family in 1991 after fleeing the Gulf War.

Police said two other men had previously been convicted of murder and are serving prison sentences.

It's believed Josephs, who lived in Pakuranga Heights in Auckland, left for Australia after the incident.

A warrant to arrest was issued by the New Zealand courts in 2018, then endorsed by a Brisbane Magistrate last year.

"While the matter is pending an initial court appearance in New Zealand, and to ensure the court process is not prejudiced in any way, police will not be providing any further comment or details at this time," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

Magistrate Noel Nunan today approved Josephs extradition.

Details in relation Josephs return to New Zealand are being finalised.

He is currently being held in custody in Australia.

Originally published as NZ murder suspect to face extradition from Qld